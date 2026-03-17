Youth should take inspiration from Potti Sriramulu: MLA

Tirupati: On the 125th birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu, city MLA Arani Srinivasulu garlanded the leader’s statue at Ruia circle here on Monday and paid tributes. Recalling his sacrifices for Telugu people, he said Sriramulu's life was an inspiration to the present generation, who died by taking up hunger strike for separate Telugu-speaking people.

In district SP office, SP L Subba Rayudu along with officials paid floral tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi. He said the freedom fighter's life should be an inspiration for the present generation and his sacrifices should always be remembered.

At a commemorative meeting in Municipal Corporation, Commissioner N Mourya and officials paid tributes to the portrait of Amarajeevi. She said keeping in view the importance of creation of linguistic-based State, Sriramulu took up hunger strike for separate Andhra Pradesh and ultimately sacrificed his life for upholding the self-respect of Telugus.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema Rangasthali Chairman Gundala Gopinath Reddy and Subrahmanyam Reddy paid tributes to Potti Sriramulu’s statue at SVRRG circle and remembered his contribution to the freedom struggle, for promotion of Gandhian principles and also sacrificing his life for carving out Telugu State.