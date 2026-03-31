Youth urged not to fall prey to betting networks

Rajamahendravaram: East Godavari District Superintendent of Police D Narasimha Kishore has cautioned the youth to remain vigilant and not fall prey to fraudulent betting networks with the start of the IPL season. The SP said that organised groups are targeting innocent people and youngsters by luring them with promises of easy money through cricket betting during IPL matches. He warned that strict action would be taken against such activities as per the law.

He said that betting not only leads to financial losses but also results in mental stress, family disputes and, in extreme cases, suicides. He advised youth to stay away from betting apps and safeguard their future. The SP further stated that involvement in betting-related illegal activities could lead to criminal cases, adversely affecting careers. He said cases will be registered under the AP Gaming Act against those involved in cricket betting.

"Special police teams have been deployed across the district to keep a close watch and curb betting activities. He asserted that no one involved in organising betting would be spared," he said. He urged the public to dial 112 and inform the police if they come across any betting activities. He assured that the identity of informants would be kept confidential. The SP also advised people not to lose their hard-earned money by falling into the trap of cyber criminals.