YS Avinash moves Supreme Court, seeks directions to High Court to hear anticipatory bail plea
Highlights
YS Avinash filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail. He filed a petition to direct the vacation bench of the High Court to hear his petition.
Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy, who is being investigated by the CBI in the YS Vivekananda murder case, approached the Supreme Court. Avinash filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking anticipatory bail. He filed a petition to direct the vacation bench of the High Court to hear his petition.
Avinash's lawyers will bring an anticipatory bail petition before the bench headed by the CJI. After the investigation of Viveka's murder case reached its final stage, the CBI officials increased their aggressiveness in the investigation.
It remains to be seen what will happen as new people come to the fore in the case.
