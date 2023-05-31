YS Avinash Reddy granted anticipatory bail in YS Viveka murder case

Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy on Wednesday has got a relief in the Telangana High Court as the vacation bench has granted the conditional anticipatory bail in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

The High Court vacation bench, which agreed with the arguments of Avinash Reddy's lawyer made it clear there is no need for a custodial investigation of YS Avinash Reddy in YS Vivekananda Reddy murder case.

YS Avinash Reddy has been asked to appear before CBI on every Saturday from 10 am to 5 PM till June 30 and said that he cannot leave country without courts permission.

In addition, the High Court directed the petitioner to submit two surieties for Rs. 5 lakh and to co-operate with the investigation agency for the probe into the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The lawyers argued on behalf of Avinash Reddy told that the High Court has agreed withe the petitioners arguments there is no evidence that Avinash is related in YS Viveka's murder case and granted bail.



