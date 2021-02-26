YS Jagan addresses 69th National Town and Country Planners meeting, wishes all the best for experts

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that we are celebrating the National Town and Country Planners Conference with the aim of achieving sustainable development by 2030 among the 17 items set by the United Nations. By the end of the conference, we will have a chance to come to a definite opinion on what we are currently doing in those areas and what to do in the future. CM Jagan virtually attended the 69th National Town and Country Planners Conference held in Visakhapatnam under the auspices of the Institute of Town Planners India. On the occasion, he congratulated the town planning officers, directors, academics, researchers, government, private and corporate experts from different states of the country who attended the conference.

Special thanks were also extended to ITPI President Shri NK Patel, Vice President Shri V Ramulu, Secretary-General Shri SB Kudankar and AP Municipal Department Principal Secretary Shri Y Sri Lakshmi. Talking about the changes that have taken place due to the corona, CM Jagan mentioned the need for the United Nations to take steps towards the setting up of goals. In the same way. The work-from-home policy is currently in progress. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. It is interesting to see what kind of infrastructure will be needed in the future if the situation continues like this. I look forward to your suggestions on this topic. " Jagan said.

Speaking about environmental protection, CM Jagan said, "The second issue is about the environment. I need not say specifically about climate change, everyone is struggling with this issue. Greenhouse gases and carbon emissions are rising at an alarming rate due to uncontrolled human activity. We need to see what kind of action we can take in this regard. "

He said that the third factor is that when it comes to building houses for poor, middle-class people, land prices in cities are rising significantly. "On the other hand rents are rising at a level that people from these communities cannot afford. These increased prices will also burden the government to procure land at high rates. The government is ready to take any suggestion that may come from you to solve this problem without burdening it. We look forward to hearing from you soon, " YS Jagan said. He also spoke about the Water management and emphasised water supply schemes due to the growing number of cities. On the other hand, he also sought suggestions for Comprehensive Coastal Development Plan.

YS Jagan said that he will definitely take forward the issues and suggestions that you discussed comprehensively in this conference and look forward to the advice and suggestions and wished all the very success, all the very best to everyone. The meeting was attended by Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Municipal and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana and several senior officials from the CM's camp office.