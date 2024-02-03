YS Jagan addresses at Eluru Siddham meeting, slams opposition, directs cadre to go every household

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jaganmohan Reddy, made bold comments during a meeting held in Dendulur, Eluru district. He compared people to Krishna and stated that he would fight like Arjuna. Jaganmohan Reddy greeted the leaders of the three districts and expressed his determination to fight against the "yellow virus" that he claims is harming the poor and their future.

He asked the audience if they were ready for another historic victory and to fight against the villains of Ramayana and Mahabharata who he alleges are present in the state. Jaganmohan Reddy reassured the crowd that he is not alone and that he finds strength in the support of God and the people.

He highlighted the developments achieved under his rule and urged the activists to visit every house and ask about the positive changes brought about by his government. Jaganmohan Reddy also criticized the previous Chief Minister, Chandrababu, for allegedly not doing enough for the people and challenged his supporters to provide evidence of his contributions.

The Chief Minister emphasised the establishment of ward secretariats, the provision of funds without corruption or discrimination, and the improvements in schools under his government. Jaganmohan Reddy claimed that a majority of ministerial positions have been given to individuals from marginalized communities and expressed his commitment to social justice. He also mentioned the creation of over 213,000 jobs during his administration.