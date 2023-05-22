YS Jagan addresses at meeting in Machilipatnam, lashes at Naidu over Bandaru port

CM YS Jagan said that Chandrababu has committed extreme betrayal and grave injustice to Machilipatnam in regard to the Bandaru port. Speaking at a public meeting in Machilipatnam on the ocassion of ground breaking ceremony of Bandaru port, he said that the dream of Machilipatnam people has come true with start of Port works.



Taking a dig at Chandrababu, Jagan said that he had created obstacles to prevent the port from establishing to enhance the demand to Amaravati. Hesaid that the thousands of acres were bought so that the port would not come and increased the rates of land he bought in Amaravati. CM Jagan stated that now the hurdles have been removed for the construction of the port.



YS Jagan said that a medical college is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 550 crore and added that the entire official machinary in Bandaru after YSRCP came to power. CM Jagan hoped that the port will be constructed in the next 24 months.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in Bhoomi Puja for Machilipatnam Port Construction Works and Inaugurated on Pylon Monday.