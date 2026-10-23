- Delhi Police Detain Anti-SIR Protesters as March Towards Election Commission Headquarters Is Halted
- Telangana to host Khelo India Games in December: Minister Vakiti Srihari
- Jagan seeks appointment of amicus curiae to supervise local body polls in Andhra
- MP Congress questions Rs 575 Cr aircraft purchase by Mohan Yadav govt amid debt burden; seeks cost details
- YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed
- India has recovered over 650 stolen ancient statues in 12 years: PM Modi
- Tirupati MP seeks removal of DIG, two SPs from Civic Poll duty
- Prabhas Birthday Special: Fauzi Poster Unveils His Mysterious Military Look
YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed
In Short
YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges that ruling party interference is obstructing candidates during Andhra Pradesh local body election nominations, raising concerns over chairperson and ward member contests.
Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the government of undermining democracy and using unfair tactics to win the ongoing local body elections.
Speaking to the media, Jagan alleged that the ruling party was controlling where nominations could be filed. Jagan said that in 15 locations, elections were proceeding without candidates for chairperson posts. Elsewhere, he claimed, chairperson candidates were there but there were no candidates for ward member positions.
He questioned why YSRCP candidates were being prevented from filing nominations and whether a process conducted in such circumstances could be called an election. He also asked what conditions would be like on polling day if interference was occurring during nominations.
He contrasted the current situation with the YSRCP’s time in government, saying his party had campaigned on its record of development and positive changes. Jagan added that no section of society in the state was currently happy.
CM Adhikari announces Rs 342 crore special package for tribal community in Bengal's Jhargram
Congress infighting behind sting operation, alleges Kumaraswamy (LD)
YS Jagan: SEC Undermining Supreme Court Directives
MP LoP Singhar questions SIR; accuses BJP of dismissing protesters as 'mob'
If Congress had not existed, India would not have been able to get a democratic system: Karnataka CM
DK Shivakumar Alleges Sting Operation Attempt Using Meta Glasses, Says Kerala CM Was Also Targeted