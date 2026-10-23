YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the government of undermining democracy and using unfair tactics to win the ongoing local body elections.

Speaking to the media, Jagan alleged that the ruling party was controlling where nominations could be filed. Jagan said that in 15 locations, elections were proceeding without candidates for chairperson posts. Elsewhere, he claimed, chairperson candidates were there but there were no candidates for ward member positions.

He questioned why YSRCP candidates were being prevented from filing nominations and whether a process conducted in such circumstances could be called an election. He also asked what conditions would be like on polling day if interference was occurring during nominations.

He contrasted the current situation with the YSRCP’s time in government, saying his party had campaigned on its record of development and positive changes. Jagan added that no section of society in the state was currently happy.