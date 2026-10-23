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YS Jagan addresses on local body elections, alleges YSRCP being obstructed

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YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy alleges that ruling party interference is obstructing candidates during Andhra Pradesh local body election nominations, raising concerns over chairperson and ward member contests.

Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy
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Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy

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Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has accused the government of undermining democracy and using unfair tactics to win the ongoing local body elections.

Speaking to the media, Jagan alleged that the ruling party was controlling where nominations could be filed. Jagan said that in 15 locations, elections were proceeding without candidates for chairperson posts. Elsewhere, he claimed, chairperson candidates were there but there were no candidates for ward member positions.

He questioned why YSRCP candidates were being prevented from filing nominations and whether a process conducted in such circumstances could be called an election. He also asked what conditions would be like on polling day if interference was occurring during nominations.

He contrasted the current situation with the YSRCP’s time in government, saying his party had campaigned on its record of development and positive changes. Jagan added that no section of society in the state was currently happy.

Pavan Bandari
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Pavan Bandari

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I am content writer with six years of experience in entertainment and politics besides other modules as well.

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Y.S. Jagan Mohan ReddyAndhra Pradesh local body electionsYSRCP nomination allegationsAP election controversylocal body poll interference
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