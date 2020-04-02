YS Jagan and Chandrababu extends warm wishes to Telugu people on Sri Rama Navami

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and opposition leader Chandrababu greeted the Telugu people on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami. They have urged the people to celebrate the festival at their home amid coronavirus. "Sri Rama Navami wishes to all Telugu people, may lord Rama hear our prayers and help us in this crisis of coronavirus, "Jagan wrote on Twitter. I pray God to see that the people remain with utmost joy and happiness, he added.





తెలుగు ప్ర‌జ‌లంద‌రికీ శ్రీ‌రామ న‌వమి శుభాకాంక్ష‌లు. క‌రోనా నేప‌థ్యంలో ఈ పండుగ‌ను ప్ర‌జ‌లంద‌రూ ఇళ్ల‌ల్లోనే ఉంటూ భ‌క్తి శ్ర‌ద్ధ‌ల‌తో జ‌రుపుకోవాల‌ని, శ్రీ‌రాముడి ఆశీస్సులు రాష్ట్ర ప్ర‌జ‌ల‌పై ఉండాల‌ని, ప్ర‌జ‌లంద‌రూ సుఖ సంతోషాల‌తో ఉండేలా చూడాల‌ని ఆ దేవుడిని ప్రార్థిస్తున్నా. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) April 2, 2020

Former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also extended his greetings to all Telugu people on Rama Navami through his Twitter handle. Naidu said Sri Rama did not leave the truth though he had faced several difficulties and he had set an example on good governance. That is the reason Gandhiji has dreamt of making the independent India as Rama Rajyam.

"Despite we have lost Bhadradri temple in Khammam post bifurcation of the state, we have launched the development works of Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam, which is 450 years ancient temple to hold Navaratri celebrations, " Naidu said.





ఏ ప్రాంత ప్రజలైనా రామరాజ్యం కావాలని కోరుకుంటారు. ఎందుకంటే ఒక ఉత్తమ వ్యవస్థకు రూపం ఇచ్చిన ఉత్తమ పాలకుడు శ్రీరాముడు. అధికారాన్ని ప్రజోపయోగంగా ఎలా వినియోగించాలో రాముడు మనకు తెలియచెప్పాడు. అందుకే గాంధీజీ సైతం స్వతంత్ర భారతదేశం రామరాజ్యంలా విలసిల్లాలని కోరుకున్నారు.(1/4) pic.twitter.com/aLxOt9hQaR — N Chandrababu Naidu #StayHomeSaveLives (@ncbn) April 2, 2020

Naidu asserted that it is our responsibility to confine to homes and celebrate the festival to save ourselves from deadly coronavirus.