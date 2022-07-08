YS Jagan and Sharmila pays tribute to YS Rajasekhar Reddy on birth anniversary

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his family members paid tributes near YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya. Late YS Rajasekhar Reddy's wife Vijayalakshmi, daughter Sharmila and other family members paid their respects at YS Ghat in Idupulapaya. From there Chief Minister YS Jagan will reach Tadepalli from Idupulapaya to participate in the YSRCP plenary held at Nagarjuna University and start the meetings. Meanwhile, YSR Jayanti celebrations are being celebrated by leaders and activists across the state.



On the other hand YSRCP Plenary is being organized near Vijayawada – Guntur main road opposite Nagarjuna University. On July 8-9, 2017, the third plenary was organized at the same place where the second plenary was held. The Plenary Premises was named as YSR Premises.



It was the first Plenary held after YSRCP came to power. As party president CM YS Jagan has written a letter inviting everyone from party ward members to public representatives to the House of Representatives on the first day.