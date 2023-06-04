  • Menu
YS Jagan announces ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to kin of Gurumurthy died in Odisha train accident

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Highlights

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to the kin of Gurumurthy from Srikakulam who died in the Odisha train accident in Balasore. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy issued directions to the officials to complete the process

The Andhra Pradesh government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh to the kin of Gurumurthy from Srikakulam who died in the Odisha train accident in Balasore. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy issued directions to the officials to complete the process

CM Jagan conducted a review on relief measures in Odisha train accident incident. On this occasion, the authorities were ordered to give ex-gratia of Rs.10 lakhs to the family of Gurumurthy, who died in the train accident.

At the same time, it was announced that the seriously injured should be given compensation of Rs.5 lakh each and Rs.1 lakh to those who are slightly injured. CM Jagan has issued orders to give compensation in addition to the central assistance.

