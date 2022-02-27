YS Jagan arrives in Visakhapatnam to launch Milan-2022 International City Parade

The city of Visakhapatnam is gearing up for a ceremony to showcase the capabilities of the Indian Navy. The Navy and the District Administration have made full arrangements to hold the crucial International City Parade on the Beach Road at Milan-2022, the International Exhibition Venue.



Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will dedicate the INS Visakhapatnam warship named after the executive capital city to the nation will inaugurate the city parade. The chief minister has arrived in Visakhapatnam to the extent.

Milan-2022, is attended by 39 countries, including the Indian Navy. The International City Parade, which is crucial element will be held. The navies of different countries will be showcasing their talents. Chief Minister YS Jagan will inaugurate the maneuver.