YS Jagan assures of announcing PRC to AP employees in two to three days

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged the employee unions to think pragmatically and assured them of the announcement of PRC at a meeting with union representatives at the camp office in Mangalagiri. The meeting was attended by leaders of 13 unions on the Joint Staff Council.



The CM said he had taken note of all the issues raised by the unions and revealed that steps will be taken to address all issues. The CM explained that he would do as much as he could and asserted that an announcement is made on the PRC in two to three days.

The unions have already given notice to the government with 71 demands including the abolition of CPS, PRC, regularisation of contract employees, making the services of the village and ward secretariat employees permanent.

The leaders of the respective unions are asking the CM to resolve these issues expeditiously and urged the government to give them a 55 percent fitment. Recently the CS Committee recommended to the Government to give 14.29 percent fitment, which was rejected by the unions. However, the government asked them to accept the PRC stated that the state's financial situation is not well.