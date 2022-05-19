YS Jagan chats with Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School students,wishes them all the best

The Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School students in Kakinada district's Thondagi mandal have mesmerised everyone by speaking eloquently in foreign style English. Speaking in English by public school students has gone wildly viral on social media as well. The matter came to the notice of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy through the article 'Bendapudi Flag on English'. In the wake of this he called the students and met.

On Thursday, Bendapudi Zilla Parishad High School students went to Tadepalli and met CM Jagan. On this occasion, CM Jagan's conversation with them continued almost in English. Appreciating their talent, CM Jagan blessed them to receive higher peaks in the future. Meghna, a student has given Rs. 929 to CM YS Jagan. Meanwhile, CM Jagan took only Rs. 19 from Meghna and gave the rest to her. The scene impressed those present there.

The government teacher, who was also among the students said that they were taught English without any difficulty so that the students could master the English language. She said that all government teachers in the state are working with commitment and opined that the scene had been reversed over the past two years.