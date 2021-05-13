YS Jagan comments on Covid-19, says need to take precautions to safeguard ourselves

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the coronavirus can be prevented if the vaccination is completed across the state. YS Jagan spoke on the situation of covid on Thursday after the release of the Rythu Bharosa amount. "The country needs 172 crore doses, whereas only 18 crore vaccines have been produced so far," Jagan said.

YS Jagan further added that seven crore doses are required in AP while the centre has distributed only 73 lakh doses. The chief minister said that only two companies are developing vaccines in the country, with Bharat Biotech is producing one crore vaccines a month and the Serum Institute producing a capacity of Rs 6 crore per month.

He asserted that the country has a manufacturing capacity of only seven crore vaccines and opined that we had to live with coronavirus adhering to maintaining social distance wearing mask using sanitisers. Therefore, the fight against covid must be waged while following the rules and precautions, "said Jagan.