YS Jagan congratulates Koneru Humpi on winning FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship

YS Jagan congratulates Koneru Humpi on winning FIDE Womens World Rapid Chess Championship
In a moment of national pride, YSRCP chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy has congratulated Indian Grandmaster Koneru Humpi, who recently clinched the prestigious title of FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Champion for 2024.

Expressing his admiration for Humpi’s remarkable achievement, YS Jagan stated, "Winning the prestigious 2024 FIDE Women's World Rapid Chess Championship is a matter of pride for everyone. This unprecedented victory has brought honor not only to her hometown but also to the entire state and our country."

He emphasized that Humpi's victory serves as a significant inspiration for young talents, especially girls, encouraging them to pursue their dreams relentlessly. "Koneru Humpi has proven herself to be the best chess player in the world through her continuous hard work and commitment," he remarked, further wishing her continued success in her future endeavors.

Humpi's triumph is celebrated as a monumental milestone in Indian chess, illustrating her dedication and skill on the international stage.

