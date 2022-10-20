YS Jagan counters Pawan Kalyan, asks what message he is giving with abusive comments

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reiterated that the previous rulers have reached a situation where they cannot say what good they have done and spew venom on the YSRCP government.



He lashed out at the opposition during the distribution of clearance documents of prohibited lands at Avanigadda Government College of NTR district on Thursday. CM Jagan gave a strong counter to Pawan Kalyan.

Stating that the leaders in the state have stooped too low by making abusive comments, YS Jagan slammed Pawan Kalyan terming him as the adopted son of Chandrababu who is acting at the behest of the latter. The chief minister found fault with actor turned politician for preaching on three marriages when the government is going ahead with the implementation of decentralisation of development decision with three capital proposals.

Without taking Jana Sena chief's name, the Chief Minister said what kind of message he is giving to the public and questioned whether he want the women and girls to suffer with his advice on divorces.

YS Jagan said that they have nothing to tell what they have done and hence made abusive comments on TV taking chappals and opined that people will not trust those leaders. He asked people to retrospect the difference between the current government and the past government and take a decision on which party to support. He asked them not to worry about such people and urged them to stand by YSRCP.