YS Jagan directs officials to be prepared to implement the new education policy

Andhra Pradesh: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the officials to be prepared for the implementation of the new education policy and to take steps in that direction. The CM on Tuesday conducted a review on Foundation‌ schools at his camp office in Tadepalli and reviewed the progress of the second phase of Nadu-Nedu works. In addition to improving the printing quality of textbooks, the CM directed that steps be taken to have subject-wise teachers from at least the third class.



The officials provided details to the Chief Minister on the CBSE affiliation and said that they were first affiliating 1,000 schools. The CM suggested that steps be taken to ensure that all types of schools have CBSE affiliation and also focus on ICSE affiliation.

CM Jagan said on this occasion that 12,663 schools should be developed in the second installment under Nadu-Nedu works and plans to spend Rs 4535.74 crore. The CM ordered the immediate start of the tender process for today.



CM Jagan reviewed on Jagananna Vidya Kanuka wherein the officials said that 100 percent distribution of amount has been completed under this year. CM directed to provide Vidya Kanuka to children by the time they go to school next year as 'Covid' conditions are declining.

The review meeting was attended by Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, School Education Chief Secretary Budithi Rajasekhar, Women and Child Welfare Chief Secretary AR Anuradha, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, School Education Commissioner Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadra and Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan State Project Director Vetriselvi, School Education Advisor A Murali, School Education Director (SCERT) B Pratap Reddy and other senior officials were present.

