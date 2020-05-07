YS Jagan directs officials to carry rescue operations in Visakhapatnam amid gas leakage at LG Polymers

Amaravati: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed Visakhapatnam district collector to take immediate steps to mitigate damage caused by chemicals leakage from LG Polymer company at RR Venkatapuram in Vizag city. The local MLA, ministers and other officials are rushing to the spot.

Going into details, in a most horrific incident of toxic gas leakage from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam of Andhra Pradesh, as many as three people including a child were killed and almost Nearly 200 people have been admitted to hospital. Ambulances, fire engines and police officers have reached the chemical plant.

The people who have witnessed the burning sensation and difficulty in breathing have been taken to the hospital. "There is gas leakage identified at LG Polymers in Gopalpatnam. Requesting Citizens around these locations not to come out of houses for the sake of safety precautions," the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation tweeted.

The company was set up in 1961 as Hindustan Polymers. It was taken over by South Korea's LG Chem and renamed as LG Polymers India in 1997, which produces polystyrene and expandable polystyrene, a versatile plastic used to make a wide variety of consumer products like toys and appliances.