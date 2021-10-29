YS Jagan directs officials to provide uninterrupted bandwidth internet to village Digital libraries

AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to provide uninterrupted bandwidth internet to every village digital library. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who held a review meeting on the Internet and digital libraries in every village advised the officers to make use of modern technology. Speaking at a meeting at the CM's camp office in Tadepalli, the CM directed the authorities to focus on the construction of digital libraries in Anantapur, Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, and East Godavari districts.

He said the collectors of these four districts should pay special attention and work from the villages as part of the work-from-home concept. On this occasion, the officials briefed CM Jagan on the progress of the construction of digital libraries. They said that YSR Village Digital Libraries are being constructed in 12,979 panchayats in the state that are being constructed in three phases. The CM was briefed on the progress of the construction work of the 4530 Village Digital Libraries being carried out in the early stages. The Village Digital Libraries were ordered to be properly maintained to serve the youth preparing for competitive examinations.

The CM directed the officers to pay special attention to the management aspects of these. Officials said the construction of digital libraries would be completed by early January, while focusing on computers, printers, scanners, and other infrastructure, the chief minister said it was mandatory to have desktop computers, system chairs, plastic chairs, fans, tube lights, iron rocks, books and magazines in every digital library.

YS Jagan said that the first phase of digital libraries, including computer equipment, will be available in Phase 1 by Ugadi and Phase 2 expected to be operational by December 2022 and directed that the third phase of construction of digital libraries should be targeted by June 2023, so that internet with uninterrupted bandwidth would be available in rural Andhra Pradesh across the state.

The review meeting was attended by Industries, Commerce, and IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, CS Dr. Sameer Sharma, Panchayati Raj, Rural Development Chief Secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi, IT Electronics and Communications Chief Secretary G Jayalakshmi, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Finance Secretary N Gulzarbhi, Panchayati Raj, Panchayati Raj Shashidhar, APSFL MD M Madhusudhan Reddy, APTS MD M Nanda Kishore and other senior officials were present.