YS Jagan disburses compensation to farmers for crop damage, says govt. aim is to help farmers

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to provide compensation to farmers affected by natural disasters in the same season. As part of that, a total of Rs 22 crore was deposited in the accounts of 34,586 farmers who lost their lives in Rabi on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, CM Jagan said, "We are taking another step forward for the farmers and embarking on another good program. Adding that the rural economy will falter if farmers get in trouble, he said more than 62 per cent are dependent on agriculture.

CM Jagan said it was the government's aim not to see the farmers in difficulties and hence paying compensation in the same season for the damage done to the crops. He stated that they were acting in full transparency in the payment of compensation.



The chief minister said crop damage was reported in Nellore, Kadapa and Anantapur districts due to Gulab cyclone. Out of 18 lakh acres, Rs 1,070 crore has been provided to 13.96 lakh farmers under input subsidy. He said it had provided Rs 18,777 crore through YSR Rythu Bharosa and 1,674 crores through zero interest.