YS Jagan ends Chittoor tour, heads to Nellore to inspect flood-hit areas

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ended the visit to Chittoor district by helicopter from Renigunta Airport to visit Nellore district flood-affected areas as part of a two-day tour. The CM was accompanied by District Minister-in-charge Gautam Reddy. CM YS Jagan, who visited Krishna Nagar for 3 hours, visited Thiruchanur.



The Chief Minister inspected the flood-ravaged bridge over the Swarnamukhi River at Thiruchanur-Padipeta in the Tirupati Rural mandal. The Chief minister congratulated three other civilians, including Police Constable Prasad, who were involved in flood relief operations, and handed over mementos.



The CM inspected a photo exhibition set up by the authorities on the flood damage related to roads, buildings, agriculture, horticulture, housing and electricity in Chandragiri constituency along with Tirupati rural mandals are related to



Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is touring the flood-affected areas for the second day and inspected Krishna Nagar in Tirupati. He met the flood victims and inspected the houses damaged by the floods. He assured that the government would be vigilant in all respects.