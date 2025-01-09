YS Jagan express shock over Tirupati stampede incident, urges govt. to assist victims

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President YS Jaganmohan Reddy expressed deep shock and sorrow over the Tirupati stampede incident, emphasizing the need for better safety measures at the revered site.

In a press release, Reddy extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased and described the occurrence as "very unfortunate." He called on the government to enhance medical services for those injured in the stampede, stressing that it is tragic for devotees who had come to seek blessings to lose their lives in such a manner. Reddy urged immediate and decisive action to improve safety conditions at the temple.

The authorities had implemented a token system for Vaikuntha dwara darshans, but the overwhelming turnout led to the tragic stampede at the token issuing centers. This incident marks the first time in the history of the Tirupati temple that fatalities have occurred due to such chaos, although there have been minor stampede incidents in the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have all responded to the situation, inquiring about the incident and instructing officials to ensure better medical care for the injured. Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Tirupati today to meet with those receiving treatment at Ruia and SVIMS hospitals.