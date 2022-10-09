YS Jagan extends Milad-un-Nabi greetings to muslims of Telugu states

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has extended Milad-un-Nabi greetings to the Muslims of the Telugu states. Milad-un-Nabi is the celebrated to commemorate the birthday of prophet Mohammed.

The chief minister who took to the Twitter wrote that the prophet Mohammed is the one who has taught the world to love eachother, being responsibility to society and to prevail the peace.

On the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, I convey best wishes to the muslims of Telugu states and pray to Allah to shower blessings in the people to love happily, he added.

సాటి మనుషుల పట్ల ప్రేమ, సమాజం పట్ల బాధ్యత, ప్రపంచ శాంతి మహ్మద్ ప్రవక్త మానవాళికి ఇచ్చిన గొప్ప సందేశాలు. మహ్మద్ ప్రవక్త పుట్టినరోజు మిలాద్ ఉన్ నబీ సందర్భంగా తెలుగు రాష్ట్రాల ముస్లిం సోదరసోదరీమణులందరికీ శుభాకాంక్షలు. అల్లాహ్ దీవెనలతో అందరికీ మంచి జరగాలని మనసారా కోరుకుంటున్నాను. — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) October 9, 2022





Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh governnor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan also wished the muslims of the state. The governor wrote a long message in Facebook post by writing, "I extend my warm greetings to the Muslims in the State, on the occasion of Eid Milad-un–Nabi, the birthday of Prophet Mohammad. The life of the Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood, and virtue to the mankind. May the birthday of Prophet Mohammad usher in peace and goodwill amongst all."