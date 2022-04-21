YS Jagan furious over Ongole incident, two RTO officers suspended

The government has responded to the controversy erupted due to the Ongole RTO officials act. The CMO officers who entered the field after an outrage from the people and suspended in connection with an incident in which a passenger was threatened and the car was taken. Motor Vehicle Inspector Sandhya and Home Guard Thirumalareddy have been suspended.



Going into the details, Srinivasa Rao's family left Vinukonda for Tirumala in a rented car and stopped at the Addanki bus stand in Ongole for tiffin. At the same time, the transport department officials who were there forcibly took the car into their possession as they wanted cars for the CM's Ongole tour. The Srinivasa Rao family begged the authorities to give them a car as they were going to Tirumala with their family.

As the police didn't show remorse, they reached the bus stand and went to Tirumala in another rent from Vinukonda. However, there was an outrage against transport officialsat the manner in which they were treated. The CM was incensed at what it meant to stop and seize the vehicles of those traveling to distant places on the roads for a visit. Authorities responded quickly and suspended the tw officials.