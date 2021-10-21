YS Jagan handover Rs. 10 lakh cheque to the kin of police who died on Covid duties

The Andhra Pradesh government has handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh to the families of those who died while in covid duty. CM YS Jagan mohan Reddy handed over cheques to the families of the martyrs as part of the Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day function held at Vijayawada Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium on Thursday.



CM Jagan, who was present at the Police Martyrs' Remembrance Day function, first received the police salute. Later, CM YS Jagan, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita, and Secretary of State paid tributes to the martyred policemen. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan handed over cheques of Rs 10 lakh on behalf of the AP government to the families of those died in covid duty.

Meanwhile, the police welfare grant, which has been pending since 2017, was sanctioned by the authorities after it was brought to the notice of CM YS Jagan. About Rs. 15 crore grant was sanctioned to benefit about 206 families.