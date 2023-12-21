YS Jagan heads to Chintapalli to distribute tabs to class 8 students

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy heads to Chintapalli to distribute the tabs along with BYJUs content to class eight students in government-run schools

The state government is continuing its initiative to distribute tablets to eighth-grade students in government schools for the second consecutive year. The goal of this initiative is to empower children from low-income families and provide them with access to educational resources on an international level. BYJUs, an educational technology company, will be distributing 434,185 tablets with preloaded content to students in 9,424 schools free of cost. The total cost of this distribution is estimated to be Rs. 620 crores.

Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy will personally kick off the tablet distribution program in Chinthapalli, located in the Alluri Sitamaraju district. Each tablet is valued at over Rs. 17,500 and comes with BYJUs content worth Rs. 15,500. This means that each student will benefit from a total value of Rs. 33,000 through these tablets. Over the course of two years, the government has already provided a total of 952,925 tablets worth Rs. 1,305.74 crores to eighth-grade students and teachers, in addition to the current distribution.

The tablets not only come preloaded with content for class 8 but also have the capacity to load content for classes 9 and 10. The storage capacity of the tablets has been increased to 256 GB to accommodate intermediate-level content as well. Last year, a total of 518,740 tablets were distributed to students and teachers. This year's distribution, combined with previous years, aims to further enhance access to quality education for students in government schools.