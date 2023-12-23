YS Jagan inaugurates Century Ply unit in Gopavaram of Badvel

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurated the Century Plywood Industry Unit in Gopavaram, Badwel Constituency. He inaugurated the MDF and HPL plants of Century Ply Industry and interacted with the employees.

The government has been focusing on promoting industrial development in Kadapa district, and an industrial park spanning 490 acres has been established near Gopavaram in the Badvel constituency. Century Ply Industry has been set up as the anchor unit within the industrial park, with an investment of 1,000 crores on a hundred-acre plot. This initiative is expected to generate direct employment for 2,266 people and indirect employment for thousands more. It is worth noting that two years ago, on December 23, 2021, CM Jagan performed the Bhumi Pooja (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Century Panels Industry.

After the inauguration, CM Jagan will return to Kadapa by helicopter. In Kadapa, he will participate in the inauguration ceremony of various healthcare facilities, including the Dr. YSR Super Specialty Hospital, Dr. YSR Institute of Mental Health, and Dr. YSR Cancer Care Block. Subsequently, CM Jagan will visit the YS Raja Reddy Cricket Stadium, where newly installed floodlights will be inaugurated. The modernized Collectorate Building, Ambedkar Circle, Y Junction, Kotireddy Circle, and Seven Roads Circle will also be inaugurated, and foundation stones will be laid for other development projects. CM Jagan will stay at the YSR Estate in Idupulapaya for the night.