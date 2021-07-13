YS Jagan is working towards welfare of weaker sections in the state, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, the Andhra Pradesh government advisor, said that CM YS Jagan was the leader who upheld the self-respect of the BCs and was working for the upliftment of the weaker sections. He told the media on Tuesday that some people could not stand the sight of CM Jagan's welfare regime. He recalled that CM Jagan was a leader who had maintained the self-respect of the BCs as never before in the country.

Sajjala alleged that the past leaders have overlooked the weaker sections and asserted that the current government is working for the growth of the weaker sections. CM Jagan is a leader who does traditional politics and looks for the future rather than to profit.



He was incensed that some people who are unable to digest the YS Jagan's charisma are accusing him of false propaganda and writing false news. He said there is a need to revolt against such false criticisms.



He recalled that the 139 castes in BC were given a great opportunity urged them to use this opportunity to grow socially and politically. He said that BC Corporation chairmen and directors should take advantage of the opportunity and work towards the aspirations of the Chief Minister.

