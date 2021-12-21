YS Jagan launches Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme in Tanuku

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the government has realised the dream of every poor person and opined that he was happy to benefit nearly 50 lakh poor on his birthday. CM Jagan launched the 'Jagannanna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku in Tanuku of West Godavari district. He was speaking at a public meeting organised on the occasion and said that every poor person will work hard for their own home throughout the life. He said that a house is not only a structure made of bricks and steel, it is a reward for a long struggle.



He said Rs 16,000 crore was being spent in the state through the housing scheme and told that the beneficiaries own the house with a nominal payment. He said that the government's motto is to make the poor the owner of home. He said that there is no right for the poor on their houses despite 52 lakh houses being sanctioned by the government and hence introduced the Sampoorna Gruha Hakku scheme.

YS Jagan said that this would increase the value of the property and give them the right to sell the house. The chief minister added that registrations are free of cost and documents are provided in just 10 minutes. "It is possible to buy and sell without any linked document," YS Jagan asserted.