YS Jagan launches Police Seva App, which connects all police stations; provides over 87 services

AP Police Seva App: Andhra Pradesh government, which has already brought in several reforms in governance, has embarked on another innovative program. For the first time in the country, the state police department has introduced a new app. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday unveiled a new app designed to connect all police stations in the state at his camp office. Through this app, 87 types of services will be available without people having to go to the police station. It is possible to report all crimes through this app as well as get a receipt for complaints. There is also the facility of making video calls in case of emergencies along with complaints through WhatsApp, Facebook and Twitter. Also, there are 12 types of services available, especially for the safety of women.

Progress in investigations, arrests, FIRs, recoveries, road safety, cybersecurity, women's security, permits for various activities can also be obtained through this app. In addition, NOCs, licenses, passport services, and other verification services are also available for all police services. With 12 modules specifically for the safety of women in the app, the app provides services to protect women and give them confidence that the police are there for them at all times.

CM YS Jagan had launched the app where DGP Gautam Sawang, Chief Police Officers were present. Meanwhile, the police have explained about the app to the CM. The CM hoped that the app would usher in revolutionary changes in the police system. The DGP said the app was designed with the intention of making the police system accessible to the public in the face of increasing digitization.

DGP Gautam Sawang said, "The state-of-the-art Disha mobile application (SOS), which is accessible to all women in the state, has been downloaded by over 11 lakh people in a short span of time and received complaints from 568 people and registered 117 FIRs and took action. There is already a Cyber‌ Allied special WhatsApp‌ number 9121211100 and Facebook page available for immediate resolution for women at risk. So far we have registered 1,850 petitions and 309 FIRs and taken action."

He said we have made CyberLabs available with the latest technology to control cyber crime. "Video conferencing facility for all police stations across the state. Remote Area Communication Enhancement Vehicles (Race) system is available even in the most backward areas," DGP said.

Here are 87 types of services incorporated in the AP Police Service App in 6 categories

Law and order

- Complaints of crime and harassment

- FIR Status, Download

- Theft Complaints / Recoveries

- Missing cases / found / unidentified bodies

- Details of arrests

- Vehicle details

Enforcement services:

- Home monitoring (Lock Monitoring Service (LMS), e-Beat)

- e-chalana status‌

Public Services:

- Complaints of crime

- Applications for services

- NOC, Verifications

- Licenses, Permits

- Passport Verification

Road safety:

- Black‌spots

- Accident‌ mapping‌

- Road safety signs

- Details of blood banks, dialysis centers, hospitals, drug stores

Public Information:

- Police Dictionary

- Nearby police stations

- Toll free numbers

- Website details

- Legal information

- Emergency contact numbers