YS Jagan meets entrepreneurs at World Economic Forum, explains opportunities in AP

Highlights: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained to entrepreneurs as well as young entrepreneurs the immense investment opportunities in the state during the World Economic Forum conference.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy explained to entrepreneurs as well as young entrepreneurs the immense investment opportunities in the state during the World Economic Forum conference. Jagan met with several CEOs who started their careers with startups and took them to the level of unicorns.

Among those who met CM Jagan on Wednesday were Misho founder CEO Vidith Atreya, BYJU's Vice President Public Policy Sushmit Sarkar, Coin switch Kuber Founder Group CEO Ashish Singhal, Easy My Trip Prashant Pitti, VH. AI Founder Satish Jaya Kumar and Corsera Vice President Kevin Mills were present.

On the other hand, an MoU was signed on setting up an carbon-free industrial manufacturing zone in Machilipatnam. Ace Urban Developers Pvt. Ltd. has entered into an agreement with the State Government. The agreement was signed by Special Chief Secretary to Government Karikala Valavan and Anil Chalamalashetti on behalf of the company.