YS Jagan meets union Jal Shakti Minister, seeks to release pending bills of Polavaram

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy met Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat and asked to release the pending bills including the revised estimated cost of the Polavaram project. While the meeting continued for about half an hour, Union Minister Gajendra Singh responded positively.

Earlier, CM Jagan participated in the 8th governing body meeting of NITI Aayog. Addressing the meeting, the CM said that the infrastructure should be strengthened through healthy investments so that the economy will progress rapidly. Also, a note was presented to the meeting explaining the progress made by the state in various matters.

Meanwhile, the CM, who went on a three-day visit to Delhi, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for about 40 minutes on Friday. The Chief Minister appealed to the Union Minister to consider the expenditure incurred by the state government in the fields of education and health through the Nadu-Nedu scheme as capital investment and apply special assistance. He explained that these programs have been undertaken for the future of the people of the state.