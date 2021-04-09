YS Jagan Mohan Reddy sent 28 'silent monkeys' to Parl: Nara Lokesh

Nellore: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh satirically said that Mahatma Gandhi explained about three monkeys that resemble our actions, listening, and speaking and now Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had released 28 monkeys, 22 into Lok Sabha and 6 into Rajya Sabha, who fail to talk anything about the state and its conditions.

Addressing a roadshow in Venkatagiri on Thursday as part of Tirupati byelection campaign, Lokesh said these monkeys have only one option, keeping silent in the House. These MPs keep silent and only members from the TDP were fighting for the SCS and other sops to the state, he said.

He spoke at length on the cancellation of welfare schemes such as Anna canteens and festival sops given during Sankranti, Christmas and Ramzan and claimed credit to the party for bringing various industries including Foxconn, Celkon, Apollo Tyres, Hero Motors and Electronic Manufacturing Clusters to Rayalaseema for its development and creating employment to the local unemployed.

He also said prices of essential commodities were skyrocketed in the state due to no control over them.