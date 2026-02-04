YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to Visit Guntur to Console Family of Ambati Rambabu

Former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is scheduled to visit Guntur district today to offer support to the family of former minister Ambati Rambabu amid recent events. He will leave his residence in Tadepalli by road at 10 am, reaching Ambati Rambabu’s home in Guntur by 11 am.

Jagan will console the family and discuss the recent attack on the nearby YSRCP office with party leaders. The office, located close to Ambati Rambabu’s residence, was recently targeted. After the visit, he will depart from Guntur at 12 pm and return to Tadepalli by 1 pm. The visit has heightened political discussions amid ongoing tensions in the region.