YS Jagan Mohan Reddy turning Andhra Pradesh into burial ground, slams Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday accused the Jagan Mohan Reddy government of implementing its "politically motivated" and "evil" plans to destroy not only Amaravati capital city but all regions of Andhra Pradesh put together.



Naidu criticised Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for going ahead with his destructive and conspiratorial strategies to virtually reduce the entire state into a burial ground. In the past 15 months of his rule, Jagan has not ushered any development in any region with not a single new road laid and not a single construction taken up anywhere.

Addressing a press conference here, the TDP chief asserted that the AP government had no legal or moral right to shift the capital out of Amaravati considering the fact that the agreements reached with the farmers were unbreachable. There were conditions laid down that the farmers would have no right to question the government on developmental works in Amaravati. At the same time, the government should to fully honour capital construction and development commitments without fail. They gave lands only for one capital but not three capitals, he observed.

Naidu asked whether the Jagan administration could give suitable compensation to the farmers as the commercial rates of their lands would go up to as high as Rs 10 crore to Rs 12 crore per acre in one single project like HappyNest housing complex.

Naidu refuted the allegations of caste levelled by the YSRCP against the TDP, saying that in his long political career, he had never worked for the benefit of one particular community. The ruling party was incapable of bringing any development and spent 15 months without showing any progress. It was busy with misinformation and smear campaigns against Amaravati and the Opposition TDP. Amaravati would by now have emerged as a potential city with a capacity to create Rs 1 lakh crore to Rs 2 lakh crore wealth, he added.

The TDP announced that a new website www.apwithamaravati.com was launched to gather opinion from various parts of Andhra Pradesh. Apart from ticking yes or no for Amaravati as the only capital of the state, the respondents can also leave their testimonials.