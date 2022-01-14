YS Jagan participates in Sankranti celebrations at Tadepalli, hopes may the festival bring joy to all

The Sankranthi celebrations were held at the residence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday in Tadepalli. The ceremony was graced by the CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his wife Bharati who attended in a traditional attire. The ministers, public representatives and officials accompanied the chief minister.

Meanwhile, celebrations were held in such a way that the Telugu culture and traditions were showcased. During the celebrations, CM Jagan had a chat with the children for a while and wished the Telugu people. He said the festival symbolises our culture and tradition and hoped that every household will be happy.

The chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended wishes to Telugu people. He said that Sankranti is the festival that symbolises our cultural traditions, the respect we give to our villages, to agriculture, to the farmers. The chief minister hoped that may the fervour of Bhogi, Makar Sankranthi and Kanuma bring all the joy to the people across the globe and wished everybody a happy Sankranti.

The festival of Bhogi is being celebrated all across the state with people, celebrities and politicians liting the bonfires and extending wishes. The ministers and YSRCP MLAs have plunged into celebrations with public at their residences.