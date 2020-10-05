YS Jagan pays homage to his uncle EC Gangi Reddy at a memorial service in Pulivendula

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy attended the memorial service for his uncle Dr EC. Gangi Reddy and paid homage. Along with YS Jagan, YS Vijayamma, YS Bharathi, MPs Vijayasai Reddy, YS Avinash Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, party MLAs, ministers, relatives and family members of EC Gangi Reddy were present on the occasion. Former Pulivendula MPP Dr Eddula Chengal Reddy's son Gangireddy is a well-known doctor breathed his last in Hyderabad on Saturday morning.

He was admitted to a corporate hospital in Hyderabad two weeks ago suffering from geriatric and health problems. He died at on Saturday morning while receiving treatment there. EC Gangireddy survived has a wife, a son and a daughter. His daughter YS Bharathi is the wife of CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.

YS Bharathi who was emotional over his father's spoke in the House at his memorial. She said that her father stood as an ideal person for everyone, disciplined and upholding values and provided treatment to 300 patients each day. "No matter how busy he is at work every day, if anyone come to meet, he would receive them warmly," YS Bharathi said.

He has given the highest priority in providing medical services to the poor who's death is a great loss to us."