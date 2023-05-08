  • Menu
YS Jagan pays tribute to Alluri Sitaramaraju in death anniversary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy paid tributes to Alluri Seetharamaraju on his death anniversary. YS Jagan praised Alluri Sitaramaraju saying that he fought tirelessly for the freedom.

He reminded that a district was formed in his name in the YSRCP government so that his sacrifice would always be remembered. CM Jagan tweeted on the occasion of the great man's death.

Alluri was born on 4th July 1897 in Pandrangi village to Ventaka Ramaraju and Suryanarayanamma and studied till 9th standard. He was well versed in Sanskrit, astrology, archery and horse riding. The great freedom fighter who fought for the independence India was assassinated on May 7, 1924.

