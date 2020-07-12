YS Jagan pushing poor into further poverty: Yanamala Ramakrishnudu

Amaravati: The poverty has increased manifold in the state from last one year and all sections of people have been suffering a lot, due to the deceitful welfare programmes and corruption in the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, criticised the TDP senior leader and former Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu in a statement on Sunday.

Ramakrishnudu said that all sections of people were getting crushed under YSRCP government's massive corruption.

On the one hand poverty has been increasing and on the other hand the purchasing power of majority people has been decreasing, he observed. This was evident from more than 50 percent financial cuts were imposed in BC, SC and ST welfare.

The TDP senior leader blamed that Jagan government denied Rs. 18,026 Cr benefits to poorer sections with its cancellation of welfare schemes and also non-allocation of funds. YSRCP spent just Rs. 3,382 Cr for BC, ST, ST welfare during 2019-20 as against Rs. 6,149 Cr by previous TDP rule during 2018-19. Even the sub plan funds were now being diverted for other programmes and no support was given to the weaker sections' overall development, he added.

Stating that welfare was turned upside down in the past 14 months, Ramakrishnudu said YSRCP government cancelled poverty alleviation programmes like Pasupu-Kumkuma, unemployment allowance, farm loan waiver, festival gifts, marriage gifts, foreign education and Chandranna accident insurance. Some of the old programmes were merged with 'Navaratnalu' just like Annadata Sukheebhava was combined with Rythu Bharosa. But the required benefits were not being passed to the needy beneficiaries, he said.