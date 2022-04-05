YS Jagan receives warm welcome from party leaders in Delhi, to meet PM Modi in the evening

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has reached Delhi. MPs Vijayasai Reddy, Mithun Reddy, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, Margani Bharath, Vanga Geeta, Madhavi, Ayodhya Ramireddy, Gurumurthy, Madhav, Rangaiah, Reddaippa, Satyavarthi, Kotagiri, Kotagiri welcomed the CM at the airport. As part of the visit, CM Jagan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening. CM Jagan will also meet the Union Home Minister and Finance Minister.



The CM will discuss several key issues related to the state with the Prime Minister. The chief minister likely to discuss with the Prime Minister the approval of the revised estimates of Polavaram. Also, YS Jagan will take up the issue of release of revenue gap due to the state in the wake of AP Reorganisation Act.

The issue of AP special status will be raised again and key issues will be brought up by CM Jagan during the Prime Minister's meeting. CM Jagan will meet Prime Minister Modi at 4.45 pm.