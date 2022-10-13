YS Jagan reviews on Anantapur rains, directs officials to provide Rs. 2000 for displaced families

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the heavy rains in Anantapur at the camp office. On this occasion, CM YS Jagan ordered the officials to stand by those displaced due to rains and floods.



CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has issued orders to the officials to provide immediate assistance to the affected families at the rate of Rs.2,000 each and suggested to provide essential items to the affected families.

As soon as the rains and floods recede, the officials were ordered to assess the property and crop damage and take steps to provide compensation.

With the rain continued to fall continuously from Tuesday afternoon to Wednesday night in Anantapur district, the rivulets and bends were overflowing. The city of Anantapur was flooded. The people of the low-lying areas are reeling as hundreds of houses are flooded with knee-deep water. Three rehabilitation centers have been set up in the city and the victims are being shifted to them.

Anantapur and Raptadu MLAs Ananta Venkatrami Reddy, Topudurthi Prakash Reddy, MP Gorantla Madhav, Collector Nagalakshmi, DSP Srinivasulu and others were engaged in relief activities in Anantapur. The revenue staff and local public representatives arranged food and fresh water facilities for the flood victims.