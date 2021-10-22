YS Jagan reviews on Clean AP program, direct officials to focus on cleanliness in Cities, towns, and villages

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the authorities to make an effort for cleanliness in cities, towns, and villages. Authorities have been advised to adopt best practices in disposing of waste that is harmful to the environment and the public. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting on the Clean Andhra Pradesh program and reviewed comprehensively the programs undertaken so far under the Clap‌ program.



Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that the latest modern technologies should be made available. Grade- 2,3, City Panchayats are also required to deliver all the vehicles prescribed under the clap to the respective cities, towns, city panchayats, and panchayats. Authorities were ordered to evacuate the electric vehicles as soon as possible. He said that he would talk to the concerned companies and take steps to get the vehicles back as soon as possible.

The chief minister ordered to take appropriate measures in cities and towns to prevent any trouble from the garbage transfer stations to the nearby houses. It was ordered to remove the garbage from time to time and to take measures to prevent the stench from entering the area. Officials told CM Jagan that the power plant is ready to generate electricity from the Guntur waste. The Chief Minister said the focus should also be on these plants in the proposed areas.

YS Jagan urged that the focus should be made on the maintenance of public toilets. He said special attention should be paid not only to the construction of public toilets but also to keeping them clean. CM ordered to give dustbins to those who do not have dustbins in the villages and test them for water and air pollution through village clinics. He said that reports on sanitation in the village should be kept and action should be taken from time to time.

It is also advised to constantly focus on measures to be taken to prevent the spread of diseases. "Authorities should focus on the management of sewers and appropriate measures should be taken without storing sewage anywhere," YS Jagan said. He said State-of-the-art procedures should be followed in wastewater treatment plants and competent officers should be placed as command control to oversee the implementation of CLAP programs. The CM directed the officers to respond to the incoming complaints from time to time and take appropriate steps to resolve them.