YS Jagan reviews on Covid-19 situation, directs officials to expedite vaccination to teachers

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday conducted a review on the coronavirus prevention measures at the camp office in Tadepalli. On this occasion, the authorities were directed to expedite vaccination and reviewed the action to be taken in the event of a third wave. He said it is necessary to take care of the maintenance of the concentrators, detox cylinders, and oxygen plants. He said a special section should be set up for this and oxygen concentrators should be kept at PHCs. He said district wise staff should be specially appointed for their management. A special cell should be set up in APMSIDC.

Later, in the review on setting up oxygen generation plants in private hospitals, the chief minister said steps should be taken to set up oxygen plants in hospitals with 100 beds and then focus on setting up oxygen plants in the remaining hospitals. "We are giving 30 percent subsidy for setting up of plants; pending land acquisition for new medical colleges must be completed," YS Jagan said. He directed the officials that the teachers should be given priority in vaccination and complete as early as possible.

The officials told the Chief Minister that out of 43.38 lakh doses given to private hospitals in May, June, and July, only 5,24,347 doses were used. CM YS Jagan said that if the vaccines were given to the government, the vaccination would move forward faster and said that he would write a letter to the center once again.