YS Jagan reviews on floods in the state, sanctions Rs. 8 crore for 4 districts

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the incessant rains and floods in the state. He talked to the collectors from Srikakulam to Eluru district in a video conference. On this occasion, CM Jagan gave directions on Godavari upheaval and flood relief measures. Home Minister Thaneti Vanitha and Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy participated in this meeting.

CM Jagan said that Godavari had already flooded. He said that more than 10 lakh cusecs of flood occurred in the month of July itself, and now the second danger warning is going on and asserted that there are indications that the flood will increase by Wednesday morning. CM Jagan said that there is a possibility of reaching 16 lakh cusecs I'm Godavari at Dawaleswaram and ordered officials to be ready to face the situations arising due to this.

"In the wake of heavy rains in Maharashtra, there is a possibility of floods in the Godavari river and the authorities should take appropriate measures keeping this situation in mind," Jagan said adding that there should be no loss of life under any circumstances.

YS Jagan ordered that the medical staff, nurses and other staff should be fully available in PHCs, CHCs and area hospitals. He asked that emergency medicines should be kept available and take measures to ensure good sanitation.

The chief minister said that the government is releasing immediate funds of Rs.2 crore each to the collectors of Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari, Eluru and Ambedkar Konaseema districts and ordered the officials to collect details on the damages caused due to flood and send daily reports.