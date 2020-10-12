YS Jagan reviews on free electricity scheme, says no burden on farmers, directs officials to create awareness

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed over YSR free electricity and instructed officials to supply quality electricity to the farmers for 9 hours a day. Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, Green Energy Corporation CMD G Sai Prasad, AP Transco CMD N Srikanth, AP Genco MD B Sridhar and Chief Secretary to the Finance Ministry SS Rawat were present at the meeting. Speaking at the review meeting, CM YS Jagan said that the farmers need to be made aware over the scheme and emphasised on the need to ensure that not a single rupee of burden be laid on farmers despite meters are fitted to agricultural motors. He said by setting up the meters it is possible to know the power supply once every 15 minutes.

He directed authorities that the farmers be made fully aware of the fact that meters are set up for uninterrupted supply of quality electricity for 9 hours a day and asked to form district, division, zonal and village level committees to create extensive awareness programs as part of that process. He said that the message should be clear to the people, especially the farmers over the scheme.

YS Jagan further said that the quality should be the highest priority in the collection and installation of transformers and metersband advised the officials to seek Central Government Agency (EESL) help if necessary. "Similarly capacitors must also meet ISI standards, he authorities should focus on this matter," CM said. On the other hand, officials said that bid documents have already been prepared for the setting up of 10,000 MW solar power plants and tenders will be called after the completion of the judicial preview, while CM Shri YS Jagan directed that the process be completed as soon as possible and work on the projects be started.