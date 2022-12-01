YS Jagan reviews on Health sector, aska officials to purchase more 104 vehicles

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy conducted a review of the Medical and Health Department on Thursday. As a part of this, CM YS Jagan reviewed the Family Doctor Concept, Aarogyasri, Nadu-Nedu programs etc. However, CM Jagan conducted a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Family Doctor Concept Pilot Project which was launched on October 21. On this occasion, the officials explained the measures taken for the implementation of the project as per the directives of the Chief Minister YS Jagan and the points identified in the implementation of the pilot project.

Against this backdrop, the officials said that the family doctor went with 104 vehicles in 26 districts twice in 7,166 village clinics and once in 2,866 village clinics. Officials revealed that in December, another 260 104 vehicles are being procured with which 104 vehicles will be fully available. He said that due to the family doctor concept, the coordination and efficiency between the various departments of the medical staff has increased significantly.

The officials said that according to the orders of CM YS Jagan, the health of school students, Anganwadi children and pregnant women are also being examined. He said that those suffering from anemia are also identified and treated. As part of the pilot project, 7,86,226 people have been served within a period of one month. They said that 1,78,387 people suffering from hypertension and 1,25,948 people are suffering from diabetes. It has been clarified that they have been given medical assistance.

The Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has given key directions to the officials to fully implement the family doctor concept by giving adequate training is required. He advised that 104 vehicles should be provided as per requirement and staff should be recruited. He said appropriate measures should be taken to complete the construction of village clinics. "The Department of Women and Child Welfare should be involved in the implementation of the Family Doctor concept," he said.