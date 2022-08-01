YS Jagan reviews on Housing scheme, directs officials to expedite construction of houses

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed the housing department at his camp office in Tadepalli with higher officials attending the meeting. The CM said that house construction under Navaratnal Pedallandariki Illu should proceed rapidly and directed the officials to expedite the works of houses given in Visakhapatnam. CM Jagan also ordered to focus on infrastructure in the Jagananna colonies.



He said that the funds for the works are being released properly, and ordered the officials to take steps to settle the bills quickly. The officials said that they are making all kinds of preparations for the construction work of 1.24 lakh houses and explained that the construction of houses will start by the end of October. The officials further explained to CM Jagan that the construction of houses selected under option three is also progressing rapidly and told that a video conference facility has been set up from there to review the progress of work in the colonies and clear doubts.



CM Jagan also discussed the construction of TIDCO houses wherein the officials said that all 1.4 lakh houses will be ready in 15-20 days. YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed that houses should be provided to the beneficiaries with complete infrastructure and the registration process should be expedited



Also, the CM reviewed the house site pattas program in 90 days. The officials explained that 2,03, 920 people were found eligible after resolving the applications received. Officials said that they have already given pattas to lakhs of them, and all arrangements have been made to provide to the rest. Apart from giving the pattas, the CM said that the location of the beneficiary should also be shown.



APSHCL Chairman D Dorababu, CS Sameer Sharma, Housing Department Special CS Ajay Jain, Municipal Administration, Urban Development Department Special CS Y Srilakshi, Energy Department Special CSK Vijay Anand, AP TIDCO MD CH Sridhar, APSHCL MD NCCL Bharat Gupta, other senior officials were present in this meeting.