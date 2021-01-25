YS Jagan reviews over supreme court verdict on Panchayat elections, likely to take key decision

YS Jagan conducted an emergency review in the wake of the Supreme Court green signal for the panchayat elections. The CM had a meeting with YSRCP leaders and superiors at the Tadepalli camp office to discuss the attitude to be followed on behalf of the government as the Supreme Court has approved the elections and the manner in which the views expressed by the court were discussed.

The CM is expected to take a key decision at the meeting on the issue of cooperating with SEC. The review was attended by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, DGP Gautam Sawang, Advocate General Shriram and others.

Earlier, the YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy said that the state government would take a decision after considering the Supreme Court verdict on the AP panchayat elections. He spoke to the media in Amaravati. The state election commission has stated its decision on the election and the government has also stated its opinion. He said there was no room for arrogance in this regard.

He said that the supreme court verdict is under consideration of CM and the authorities and opined that the government would take a decision on the verdict after considering it in all the angles. Vijayasai Reddy explained that the government had informed the Supreme Court and the High Court of the reasons for the decision taken by the government in the past.