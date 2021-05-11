YS Jagan saddens over Tirupati RUIA incident, announces Rs. 10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

CM Jagan said he was deeply saddened by the death of the victims due to oxygen deprivation at RUIA Hospital. He also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 10 lakh for the kin of deceased in the incident. The CM YS Jagan today held a video conference with collectors and SPs on the steps to be taken on beds and oxygen shortage in the state.

On this occasion, he said we have to take responsibility for things that are not in our hands. He said that the oxygen tanker from Tamil Nadu did not arrive on time and eleven people died at the hospital and recalled that they sent 6 tankers on a flight to Odisha. We have airlifted to save transport time.

"We buy oxygen abroad and ship it and trying in other ways to avoid oxygen shortage," Jagan added. He reiterated that we are in a situation where we have to live with covid. All collectors should be vigilant and show humanity; the problems caused by covid‌ have to be dealt with by humanity as some people are committing atrocities for political reasons, "he said.

Meanwhile, 11 people died due to oxygen deprivation at Tirupati RUIA Hospital on Monday night. An oxygen tanker from Sriperambadur in Tamil Nadu was delayed by 5 minutes, causing heavy casualties. The government has ordered an inquiry into the incident and sought a report.